BACK in 2003 people in Chepstow were protesting against the building of a skate park on Piggy's Hill in Bulwark.

Our photographers were then when the police turned up in August to tell those protesting they were trespassing.

The following month a number of the protesters were arrested.

The skate park was eventually built and is still there to this day.

Protesters Dennis and Esthew Sykes

Protester Bob Brown (65)

Justice Phelps, former owner of Piggy's Hill, remonstrates with protesters

Protesters Catherine Watkins with daughters Casi (seated) and Rhia

Protesters gather at Piggy's Hill

Protestor Alyson Bowden and her son camped out on Piggy's Hill in an attempt to stop the skate park going ahead

Police officers encircled protesters to issue a notice of trespass

Superintendent Jon Burley issuing a notice of trespass to protesters

Superintendent Jon Burley turns away as Jeff Phelps tries to highlight his concern at the legality of the proposal

Superintendent Jon Burley with protesters while Steve Champion expresses their concerns around the skate park

Superintendent Jon Burley flanked by two of his officers leaving Piggy's Hill after serving a notice of trespass