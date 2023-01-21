BACK in 2003 people in Chepstow were protesting against the building of a skate park on Piggy's Hill in Bulwark.
Our photographers were then when the police turned up in August to tell those protesting they were trespassing.
The following month a number of the protesters were arrested.
The skate park was eventually built and is still there to this day.
Protesters Dennis and Esthew Sykes
Protester Bob Brown (65)
Justice Phelps, former owner of Piggy's Hill, remonstrates with protesters
Protesters Catherine Watkins with daughters Casi (seated) and Rhia
Protesters gather at Piggy's Hill
Protestor Alyson Bowden and her son camped out on Piggy's Hill in an attempt to stop the skate park going ahead
Police officers encircled protesters to issue a notice of trespass
Superintendent Jon Burley issuing a notice of trespass to protesters
Superintendent Jon Burley turns away as Jeff Phelps tries to highlight his concern at the legality of the proposal
Superintendent Jon Burley with protesters while Steve Champion expresses their concerns around the skate park
Superintendent Jon Burley flanked by two of his officers leaving Piggy's Hill after serving a notice of trespass
