BACK in 2003 people in Chepstow were protesting against the building of a skate park on Piggy's Hill in Bulwark.

Our photographers were then when the police turned up in August to tell those protesting they were trespassing.

The following month a number of the protesters were arrested.

The skate park was eventually built and is still there to this day.

South Wales Argus: SKATE PARK PROTESTERS DENNIS AND ESTHER SYKES

Protesters Dennis and Esthew Sykes

South Wales Argus: SKATE PARK PROTESTER BOB BROWN (65) FROM ST GEPRGE ROAD.

Protester Bob Brown (65) 

South Wales Argus: JUSTICE PHELPS, SKATE PARK PROTESTER AND FORMER OWNER OF PIGGYS HILL WHERE THE NEW SKATE PARK IS PROPOSED REMONSTRATES FROM THE PROTESTERS ENCAMPMENT.

Justice Phelps, former owner of Piggy's Hill, remonstrates with protesters

South Wales Argus: SKATE PARK PROTESTERS CATHERINE WATKINS WITH HER DAUGHTERS, CASI (LEFT) AND RHIA

Protesters Catherine Watkins with daughters Casi (seated) and Rhia

South Wales Argus: SKATE PARK PROTESTERS AGTHER ON PIGGYS HILL TO PREVENT WORK ON THE PROPOSED SKATEPARK GOING AHEAD.

Protesters gather at Piggy's Hill

South Wales Argus: SKATE PARK PROTESTER ALYSON BOWDEN AND HER SON KYLE ENJOY A LIE IN HAVING CAMPED OUT ON PIGGYS HILL TO PREVENT WORK ON THE PROPOSED SKATEPARK GOING AHEAD.

Protestor Alyson Bowden and her son camped out on Piggy's Hill in an attempt to stop the skate park going ahead

South Wales Argus: POLICE OFFICERS ENCIRCLE SKATEBOARD PROTESTERS ISSUEING NOTICE OF TRESPASS SHOULD THEIR CHOOSE TO REMAIN ON PIGGYS HILL AND PREVENT CONSTRUCTION GOING AHEAD.

Police officers encircled protesters to issue a notice of trespass

South Wales Argus: SUPER INTENDENT JON BURLEY ISSUEING NOTICE OF TRESPASS TO PROTESTERS AGAINST THE BUILDING OF THE SKATE PARK ON PIGGYS HILL.

Superintendent Jon Burley issuing a notice of trespass to protesters

South Wales Argus: SUPER INTENDENT JON BURLEY TURNS AWAY FROM PROTESTERS AS JEFF PHELPS TRYS TO HIGHLIGHT HIS CONCERN AT THE LEGALLITY OF THE PROPOSAL

Superintendent Jon Burley turns away as Jeff Phelps tries to highlight his concern at the legality of the proposal

South Wales Argus: BLIND TO IT ... SUPER INTENDENT JON BURLEY FLANKED PROTESTERS BY WHILST STEVE CHAMPION REMONSTRATES THEIR CONCERNS AGAINST THE BUILDING OF THE SKATE PARK ON PIGGYS HILL.

Superintendent Jon Burley with protesters while Steve Champion expresses their concerns around the skate park

South Wales Argus: SUPER INTENDENT JON BURLEY FLANKED BY TWO OF HIS OFFICERS LEAVING PIGGYS HILL HAVING WARNED THE PROTESTERS OF THEIR TRESPASS.

Superintendent Jon Burley flanked by two of his officers leaving Piggy's Hill after serving a notice of trespass