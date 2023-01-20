A SERIES of burglaries in which cash was stolen have been reported in the last few weeks across Gwent.

Gwent Police are investigating the robberies and officers are increasing the number of high visibility patrols in these areas.

The force has issued advice for residents in response to the burglaries.

Residents should make sure all doors and windows are locked and secured when you leave the house.

Large quantities of cash should also not be left at home or at businesses, and any money or valuables should not be in view through doors and windows.

The advice is also to ask any home callers for valid identification.

Visible burglar alarms and locks on windows could also deter burglars. As can exterior lighting – at home and outside businesses, the force said.

Further advice around having strong, high fencing with a trellis or anti-climb topping was also issued.

Anyone with information relating to these burglaries should call 101 or message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2300020548. In an emergency, always call 999.