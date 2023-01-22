A GRADE II listed former pub in Monmouth has been put up for sale.

The Three Horseshoes Inn, on Drybridge Street, has been described by estate agents Powells Rural as “an excellent, very accessible and unique development opportunity”.

It has been listed for sale with a guide price of £375,000.

The delicenced former pub currently has planning permission to convert the bottom floor for commercial use and to create four flats upstairs.

The planning permission was granted to covert the bottom floor into a beauty and hair salon.

It is proposed the first floor would become two two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the Three Horseshoes Inn into a beauty salon and four flats. (Image: Powells Rural)

The first one bedroom flat would include a kitchen, living room, a double bedroom and an en-suite shower room, while the second is proposed to have a kitchen, open plan living/dining room, a double bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

The plans for the other flats include two double bedrooms, a kitchen and open plan living/dining room, along with a family bathroom.

The planning application includes a ground floor extension to provide a double garage and external parking in what the agents describe as the “extensive yard and garden area”.

Looking outside at the garden at the Three Horseshoes Inn. (Image: Powells Rural)

The pub was designated as a listed building in 1974, and Cadw reports parts of the building date back to the 17th century. This was extended upon in the early 1800s.

More details, including how to book a viewing, can be found at powellsrural.co.uk.