A MAN has been charged with arson accused of setting a series of fires in Abergavenny.

Gwent Police opened an investigation following reports of “a number of intentional fires” being set in the town centre this week.

It has now been confirmed that a man was arrested on Thursday, January 19, on suspicion of arson, and has since been charged.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “This week, the North Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Team have been investigating a number of intentional fires which had been set in Abergavenny Town Centre.

“Yesterday, a man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

“He has now been charged and remanded for the offence.”