IN THE bleak midwinter, there's nothing like a hot water bottle to keep us cosy.

As the cost of living continues to rise and affect households across the UK, we are increasingly reminded to heat ourselves - and not our homes to save money.

If you're digging out your winter warmers as the cold weather continues, you might want to think twice about using that dusty old hot water bottle that you don't remember buying.

An expert at the homeware retailer Studio has explained what the expiration date of your hot water bottle actually is and three safety tips to follow when using it.

Is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all day?





Studio expert Leanne O’Malley commented: “Hot water bottles are an affordable way to keep yourself warm when the weather gets colder. Whether that be during the night when you are chilling on the sofa or working from home. However, if not used correctly, hot water bottles can be dangerous and result in painful burns.

“Each hot water bottle has a daisy wheel printed on the rubber, which can be used to find out the date your hot water bottle was made and help you understand its life span.

The number in the centre of the flower is the year the bottle was manufactured, so a bottle with a 22 was made in 2022.

“The twelve petals of the flower represent the months of the year. The number of segments filled with dots shows which month it was made.

"For example, a flower with six petals filled with dots means it was made in June. The number of dots in each petal represents the weeks, so you can get as accurate as to find out which week in what month of what year your bottle was made.

What is the expiry date of my hot water bottle?





Leanne O’Malley recommends that you only use a hot water bottle for a maximum of 2 years after its manufacture.

However, you should also regularly check for any holes or signs of damage and then replace it if there are signs of wear and tear.

Three hot water bottle safety tips you should follow

Studio recommends that you follow the below best practice steps to ensure your hot water bottle is safe to use:

Use a cover on your hot water bottle to avoid the risk of burns Let the water sit for a couple minutes in the kettle before filling your hot water bottle so it is less likely to burn you when you pour it in Only fill your hot water bottle halfway and squeeze out the remaining air to reduce the pressure in the bottle and avoid the risk of it bursting

