THE Prime Minister was issued a "conditional offer of fixed penalty" and fined by Lancashire police after failing to wear a seatbelt while in the back of a moving car.

The incident occurred when Rishi Sunak was filming a social media clip while being driven in a vehicle.

A Number 10 spokesperson has said the PM will pay the fine and "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised."

The illegal activity was reported to local police soon after with the Prime Minister apologising for the Instagram video.

In a statement, Downing Street said of the incident that the Prime Minister had a “brief error of judgment” by removing the safety device for the clip.

PA - The PM was fined after failing to wear a seatbelt in a moving car (Image: PA)

The spokesman said that Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.

“The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt.

“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

In the original video, Rishi Sunak is seen addressing the camera while police motorbikes can be seen alongside the vehicle.

Lancashire Constabulary said that a 42-year-old man from London was issued with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty after a social media video circulated online.

In a statement, the force said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seatbelt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

However, a Tory MP criticised the complaint and investigation as "politically motivated" adding that he believed the police were wasting their time "looking into" the PM.

Blackpool MP Scott Benton said: “Their time is better spent investigating serious crime which impacts on my constituents”.

Mr Benton added: “The vast majority of people would think that politically motivated complaints about a seatbelt are not good use of frontline resources.”