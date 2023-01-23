IT'S a huge elephant in the room for both the Welsh Government and Wales' economic prosperity - but what does the future hold for Wales’ only international airport after flatline passenger numbers, and, in the latest blow, a budget airline moving out?

The numbers for Cardiff Airport are bleak. In 2021 the airport had a paltry 123,000 passengers coming through its terminals. That pales in comparison to its nearest competitor Bristol, with passenger numbers recovering far quicker to over two million in the same year.

On top of that, Cardiff Airport’s value has plummeted despite the Labour Welsh Government, which own the airport, ploughing hundreds of millions of pounds into the site - more than £200 million by some estimates.

Cardiff Airport was bought by the government for just over £50 million in 2013. Since then, its value has plummeted, with some estimates putting it at just £15 million.

And it gets worse, with budget airline Wizz Air recently pulling out of the airport, and a former BMI chief saying it was built in the wrong place.

Despite all this, one thing remains – Wales needs an international airport if it's to have a strong economy and appeal to outside investors.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport recently ceased operations after it was deemed financially unviable by owners Peel Group – the last flight to touch down was on November 4, 2022, and, more worryingly, the airport shut with passenger numbers similar to what Cardiff was seeing pre-pandemic.

But Professor Stuart Cole, transport, policy and economy expert at South Wales University, believes writing Cardiff Airport off entirely is premature.

Professor Cole says Cardiff needs to become viable, but it faces a huge issue, with its main competitor a mere 60 miles away.

Bristol Airport is swallowing up passengers from South West England and South Wales, with far more carriers and destination options.

Passenger numbers at Bristol far outrun Cardiff – at its peak pre-pandemic Bristol was hitting more than eight million passengers per year.

Professor Cole explains that Cardiff will find it very hard to compete.

“Cardiff lost the competitive edge 20 years ago when they lost Easyjet and Ryanair,” explained Professor Cole.

“At the time Cardiff was unable to meet the conditions set by the airlines which Bristol could meet, and getting those airlines back is nearly impossible.”

Those budget airlines are key to getting footfall through the revolving doors as low-cost flights are the dominant product in the aviation market.

Professor Cole has a lot of sympathy for Cardiff Airport though, saying the management has worked hard to convince international carriers such as Qatar Airways to fly from the airport.

“The decision to bring an airline to an airport is the decision of the airline and not the airport,” said Professor Cole.

“The area around Bristol is much wealthier than South East Wales. That is one of the truths of the situation.

“You have the Home Counties on your doorstep such as Gloucester and Somerset which are far wealthier populations who can afford to make several flights a year.

“To get more operators is a bit of a chicken and egg scenario. If you have more operators then more operators will come as they see the destination as attractive. It’s one of those vicious circles and difficult for Cardiff to get new operators and make them stay.”

On Wizz Air’s departure, which was winding down its operations in January, Professor Cole said the airline must have thought Cardiff Airport was the one it could drop with the smallest effect on its business – which doesn’t bode well for Cardiff.

(A quiet Cardiff Airport struggling to recover from the pandemic)

But, despite what would look like insurmountable challenges facing the airport, Professor Cole says one thing that is also true about Cardiff is it needs to survive.

“Cardiff Airport is not going to stop,” said Professor Cole.

“The Welsh Government will continue to put money into it because if you are a country attempting to attract inward investment and you do not have an airport then you have a problem in terms of perception.

“Out of the four criteria for investment into economies, one of them is always transport facilities in the country in question.”

A quiet check-in at Cardiff Airport

A large British Airways depot at the airport. The Welsh Government are committed to the airport's future

In a recent debate at the Senedd, Mark Drakeford insisted the Welsh Government was behind Cardiff Airport and had put a recovery package in place that was “absolutely designed to make Cardiff Airport profitable for the future” – this is in the face of Conservatives wanting to see Cardiff Airport back in private hands.

Speaking in the Senedd, the first minister said: “I have always believed that a regional airport is an essential part of the economic infrastructure of any part of the United Kingdom that seeks to support the modern conditions under which the economy must operate.

“The private sector was unable to do that. It was right that the public purse stepped in. It's an investment in the future of the Welsh economy, and one that this Government was pleased to make.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson backed Mr Drakeford’s claims despite the recent tribulations at the airport.

“We're obviously disappointed that Wizz Air decided to withdraw from Cardiff Airport,” said the spokesperson.

“Clearly the current economic climate is incredibly tough for the aviation sector, but smaller airports are vital to regional economies across the UK and we urge the UK Government to provide the support to put them on a secure footing for the future.”

This unwavering commitment comes despite former BMI Baby director, David Bryon, who was one of the key figures to bringing BMI to Cardiff, telling the BBC Cardiff Airport is in the wrong place.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bryon said: "Cardiff Airport is not an attractive proposition as an airport for an investor. There just isn't the volume [of passengers].

“Not only is Cardiff Airport on the coast, which limits its catchment, it's on the wrong side of Cardiff."

Mr Bryron believes to make an airport viable it would have to hit the four million plus mark in terms of passengers. Cardiff has never come near that total, maxing out in recent years pre-pandemic at just over two million.

Comments from our readers:

Nikki Varney: “We were all informed by the Welsh Government when they took it over years ago how they would make it viable and offering more destinations for all to use, at more competitive prices. Well, that has never happened. It peeves me off as I live 10 minutes max from Cardiff Airport, but end up using Bristol, Exeter even Birmingham who are much cheaper for the same holiday. As soon as the airport attracts a new flight company, they leave due to the high taxes charged. Well done the Welsh Government. Another let down on their part.”

Maria Arapovic: “I do begrudge flying from Bristol when we have a local airport but the routes haven't always been suitable and the extra airport taxes. I am flying this year from Cardiff for the first time in ages as although the holiday is more expensive than going from Bristol, but taking in cost of fuel, overnight stay, as it’s an early flight, and travelling time we've decided to go from Cardiff so I can't wait to use our local airport. Just wish they could get more airlines in there.”

Mike Haswell: “If the Welsh Government are not going to stand up and do something about developing and promoting the airport why don’t they sell it to a private company to develop just as Southend sold to Stobarts and they developed an outstanding passenger and cargo facility. Wales needs an international airport. It’s another Dripford drain on the country!”

One lonely jumbo jet at the airport

Despite Mr Byron's remarks, Professor Cole circled back to the fundamental fact that for Wales to be taken seriously it needs an airport, and at the end of the day Cardiff is where it is and nothing is going to change that.

“The government has put money into Cardiff and the airport has smartened itself up,” said Professor Cole.

“There are still improvements to be made. Coming to the airport is fine but coming back is a walk from the arrivals area to the bus stop. That is not an attractive proposition for potential carriers.

“But Cardiff has to continue doing what it is doing A as a criteria for international investment and B as a service to those who do not want to travel to Bristol.”

What do you think of Cardiff Airport? Do you use it, or go to Bristol? Are you happy with taxpayers’ money being ploughed into the airport or do you want to see it in private hands? What’s been your past experiences with the airport? Let us know in comments or on our Facebook.