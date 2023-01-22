YOU can get many things on a motorway, cars, lorries, buses, motorbikes, even the odd pedestrian stood on the hard shoulder in the freezing cold next to their open bonnet, with smoke rising from the engine (never good…) One thing you don’t expect to see is a swan.

That is exactly what motorists on the M4 saw this morning as the famous elegant white bird decided to use a couple of carriageways between junctions 26 Malpas and 27 High Cross to get to where it needed to go.

However, swans don’t have great knowledge of the highway code and, weaving in out of lanes, this swan caused a lane closure in order to be caught. It was then swiftly removed from the motorway.

Traffic Wales reported the incident at 10.27am through a tweet saying, “Swan in the carriageway. Please use lane two in this area. Traffic officers en route.”

Further tweets revealed the incident was causing severe delays with the traffic on the eastbound carriageway backing up from junction 28 through to junction 25 at one point.

At 11am, Traffic Wales reported the lanes had reopened, which we assume means the swan was ejected from the motorway and recommended to travel along the regular routes made out for it, aka the air...

We wait to hear from the emergency services on the fate of the swan.

(The swan caused heavy delays)

(Traffic Wales tweeted the incident at 10.30am on January 22)

We do have plenty of views about what happened from our readers including Aysia Bibi who said, “Was it off to Swansea?” and Hayley Jarvis who said, “They’re just casually SWANning around…”

Comments from our readers:

Naomi G Baker: “At least they’ve moved it on safely. Imagine explaining that one to your boss. “I’m sorry, I’m going to be late!” “Why?” “Well, there’s a swan in the road causing absolute chaos.”

Matthew Lloyd: “See if there was a relief road, the swan could've used that to ease congestion...”

(There was congestion through multiple junctions)

(The swan caused quite a stir on the motorway)

We’ll give you an update when we eventually hear from the emergency services and find out what ever happened to the swan that thought it was an HGV one Sunday morning…

Did you see the swan on the motorway?