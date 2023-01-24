A Lamborghini driver was caught speeding on the M4 motorway.

Neil Probert, 49, from Newport, was clocked travelling at 95mph in a 70mph zone while at the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus.

He was speeding in the city between Junction 29 and Junction 28 eastbound on June 25 last year.

Probert was fined £440 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to pay £90 costs, a £176 surcharge and had his licence endorsed with four points.