A Lamborghini driver was caught speeding on the M4 motorway.
Neil Probert, 49, from Newport, was clocked travelling at 95mph in a 70mph zone while at the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus.
He was speeding in the city between Junction 29 and Junction 28 eastbound on June 25 last year.
Probert was fined £440 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He was also ordered to pay £90 costs, a £176 surcharge and had his licence endorsed with four points.
