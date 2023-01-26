A FATHER from Gwent overcame all the stigmas to face up to his mental struggles becoming a father.

Becoming a parent is an exciting time but it can be daunting, especially for anyone struggling with their mental and emotional health.

That was the case for Andrew Hamar, from Pontypool, when he became dad to 6-month-old William.

Andrew, 38, was suffering from anxiety after losing his step-father and experiencing a traumatic time with this partner while trying for a baby.

But thanks to the family’s health visitor, Andrew was referred to Torfaen Council’s For Dads By Dads programme, which supports expectant and new fathers.

The 10-week programme workshops offers help and advice on topics such as health and wellbeing, midwife and health visitor information and mental health issues.

Andrew said workshops are engaging and thought-provoking.

"The group dynamic allowed everybody to talk openly about how they were feeling, how they’ve been affected by certain things and also what potential obstacles they may face in being a new dad," said Andrew.

“It made me feel better prepared to deal with the ups and downs of being a new dad, all within a friendly and welcoming environment.”

(Andrew with wife Leanne and son William)

Since completing the programme, Andrew and his partner have committed to developing a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their son.

Andrew has also signed up to a Circle of Security course provided by the council, that aims to build healthy relationships between parents and children.

Andrew added: “I’m really grateful to Jacob and Gareth who organise the For Dads By Dads programme for the time they’ve given up to support us all.

“I feel much more equipped and confident in being a new dad, and the programme has also made me think a bit more about what I want to do with my life.”

The next For Dads, By Dads programme starts on Thursday 9 February, 7pm at Pontypool Active Living Centre.

To sign up, new and expectant dads can complete the online booking form.

For more information about the programme, call 07980682256 or email Jacob.guy@torfaen.gov.uk