Netflix has warned millions of Brits that they could be blocked from watching TV on the platform soon.

The streaming giant has announced plans to bring in a feature that stops users from sharing passwords, with anybody caught doing so being blocked from watching.

To get around the system, Netflix is introducing a “paid sharing” feature which will cost less than a full subscription.

Confirming the incoming change, which is expected to impact around 100 million people, Netflix said: “Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.

"While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly.

"So, we’ve worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.

“As is the case today, all members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device."

How to find 'secret' shows on Netflix

A Reddit user has shared a guide to secret codes that will allow you to quickly narrow down your Netflix search.

All you have to do is work out what genre of show you'd like to watch.

When entering the Netflix URL into the web browser, select the code from the list below and add it into the URL, for example, www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxx which will lead you to a host of movies or TV shows only in that certain genre.

The codes can lead to come very niche areas, for example, instead of browsing Action films, you can narrow it down to just comic books and superhero films (10118) or just martial arts films (8985).

Or if you're only interested in watching a miniseries you can type in 4814 and for classic TV shows, you can type in 46553 to get a range to choose from.