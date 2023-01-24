A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HARRY BELCHER, 19, of Station Road, Caerleon, Newport, was fined £150 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on New Year’s Day.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

KANE BRADBURY, 23, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on January 15.

DYLAN WEBB, 22, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, was fined £266 after he pleaded guilty to sending a communication on Facebook conveying a threatening message on December 7, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LIAM SLADE, 32, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on New Year’s Day.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

GAVIN CRITTEN, 42, of Tredegar Terrace, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 29, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

STEPHEN YEMAN, 53, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath last New Year’s Eve at the M4 Junction 28 roundabout.

He was fined £700 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £280 surcharge.

GERWYN TUCKER, 40, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Beaufort Road on July 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE DALBETH, 33, of Abbey Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIANNON TEMBY, 53, of Golden Mile View, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTONY OLSEN, 38, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEOFLOID GASMEN ORPILLA, 27, of Alma Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on October 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY THORPE, 49, of Fields Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMED ALDIL, 31, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on July 10, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARWYN ATYEO, 35, of Coolgreany Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KHALED YAFAI, 50, of Brunel Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.