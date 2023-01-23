The Met Office has released its forecast for this week amid predictions from some that the UK could be hit by a ‘snow bomb’ in the coming days.

It is bad news for those hoping for some snow days, with the Met Office not predicting any snow fall in this week.

Their UK forecast says: “Cloud and occasional rain in the northwest on Tuesday. Bright and very mild in the northeast. Fog patches slow to clear over central and southern areas, else dry with some sunshine.

“Fog patches in the south early Wednesday with rain moving south later, sunny spells following this. Most places dry Thursday and Friday with sunny spells, rain in the northwest later.”

What a contrast this morning 😮



Stepping out of the door across the NW of the UK and you can ditch the gloves.... Though ice scrapers at the ready in the southeast ❄️ pic.twitter.com/BMbKwHhllY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the worst of the cold spell is over, with temperatures expected to climb next week across the whole of the UK.

Mr Snell said: “Next week, looking at the severe front, it’s looking pretty benign.

“We’re starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally around where they should be.

“We’ll probably lose the really hard frosts. In terms of ice and snow, it certainly looks like we’re over the worst.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on risk of fog generally this cold spell, although the main hazards from it look like they are beginning to diminish.”

And there is no talk of snow moving into next week either from the Met Office, though they do hint at “wintry showers”.

The forecast for Jan 27 to Feb 5 says: “On Friday, fine weather is expected at first in the south, with some patchy frost and fog possible. Cloud and outbreaks of light rain and drizzle are likely across in northwest spreading southeast throughout the day.

“Further spells of persistent rain, with strong winds, are expected in the northwest later.

“For the rest of the period, dry and clear conditions, with sunny spells are expected across many places. Rainbands could spread from the northwest at times, weakening as they move southeastwards.

“As a result, rain and wintry showers are expected in the north and northwest, with isolated rain across the southern and southeastern areas.

“Strong winds with gales are likely in the far north. Temperatures overall will be near normal to mild, with overnight frost.”