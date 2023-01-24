A FOUR-year-old boy has been praised for his bravery after saving his entire family from carbon monoxide poisoning by raising the alarm to the danger in the middle of the night.

Grayson Taylor aged four from Portskewett, Monmouthshire, woke his parents at 1.15am on Thursday, January 12, telling them there was an alarm going off and that they needed to get up.

Mum Hannah Taylor said without her son’s quick thinking the ‘situation could have ended differently.’

Grayson woke his family in the night when he heard the alarm (Image: Toni Jones)

Grayson woke his family in the night when he heard the alarm. Picture: Toni Jones

Ms Taylor said: “Grayson, my husband, 7-month-old daughter dotty and I were at home asleep.

“Grayson woke us up at 1.15am very calmly alerting us to an alarm that was going off downstairs and that we needed to get up.

“It turned out to be our carbon monoxide alarm where our log burner is, it's not an overly loud alarm so if it wasn't for Grayson waking us, the situation could have ended differently.

“Grayson has always been a very inquisitive child and has had a thing about fire alarms since he was small. He regularly asks us to lift him up so he can check them around the house so this was definitely his time to shine.

“He has made us so incredibly proud, not only handling the situation in a calm and brave manner but also being a role model at 4 years old and standing up in front of the whole school to share his story. Hopefully the children have taken away a valuable lesson.”

Ms Taylor’s family had to evacuate the property immediately after she rang the non-emergency fire service who visited the Monmouthshire home.

Grayson with his mum Hannah (Image: Toni Jones)

Grayson with his mum Hannah. Picture: Toni Jones

The carbon monoxide is thought to have come from an open fire.

Having lost his confidence around people during covid, grandmother Toni Jones thanked Grayson’s primary school for supporting her grandson’s confidence.

Grandmother Toni Jones said: “I feel the consequences could have been serious if Grayson had not alerted his parents as the alarm is battery operated and possibly would have expired by the time his parents woke in which case, they possibly may not have been aware of carbon monoxide in their home.

“Grayson demonstrated he was aware of an emergency, he remained calm and was able to articulate calmly to his parents notifying them of the potential danger.

“Grayson told me that he was dreaming about a fire alarm going off at Nana’s and you waving the tea towel, when I woke up, I could still hear an alarm going, I got up and went into my Mummy & Daddy’s room and I woke them up and told them I could hear the fire alarm.

“He is now in charge of doing regular tests on my smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in my home.

“I believe his actions are not only a role model to other children but also the importance as parents and grandparents to talk about safety in the home and what they need to do in an emergency.”

In recognition of Grayson’s bravery Archbishop Rowan Williams school in Portskewett awarded Grayson with the Schools Queen Elizabeth II award which recognises the outstanding actions and behaviours of their young people.

So proud of Grayson! He has been achieved the Queen Elizabeth ii award for showing outstanding responsibility and initiative by waking his family in the night when he heard the carbon monoxide alarm sounding… a true hero! ⁦@SWFireandRescue⁩ ⁦@ChurchinWales⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/rBWUtodEVD — arwprimary (@ARWPrimary) January 17, 2023

It is only the second time someone has been presented with this award.