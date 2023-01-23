The man in charge of Welsh football is to be the guest speaker at the next City of Newport Business Club networking event.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney will be speaking at the event at the Coldra Court Hotel on Thursday, February 16.

Mr Mooney is in charge of all aspects of football in Wales – from grassroots to the international stage – and oversees the men’s and women’s game.

He joined the FAW as CEO in August 2021 and is a former League of Ireland goalkeeper who played for Limerick, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Prior to moving to Wales, he had been working for football’s European governing body UEFA as head of strategic development, working with all 55 European federations on their development.

At UEFA, he created a number of leading development programmes which have been adopted right across the European football landscape.

Since Mr Mooney joined the FAW, the Welsh men’s team qualified and played in their first World Cup finals since 1958.

When joining the FAW, Mr Mooney said his mission was to ensure that the nation “becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales”.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Noel Mooney to our latest event.

“With the Welsh men’s team playing in their first World Cup for more than 60 years just a few weeks ago, and the women’s game going from strength to strength, we are sure he will give us all some food for thought.”

The event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets, which include a two-course meal, are £20 and can be booked at www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/ .

For more information about the club go to www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk .