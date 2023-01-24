DAMAGE to a footpath which collapsed into the river Ebbw near Newport has been further revealed as the water levels have receded.

The path, which runs alongside the river through Jubilee Park in Rogerstone, has disappeared into the river after seemingly having been worn away by the water.

Newport City Council announced that the path is closed "until further notice" and represents a "risk to life".

Barriers and closure signs are in place at both ends of the path.

Now, after the Ebbw has dropped, the damage to the bank has been further exposed.

A section about 10-15 feet across and several feet high has collapsed into the river.

Two Jubilee Park residents have been fighting on behalf of their neighbours for the path's repair for some time.

"There have been so many warnings, but nothing from the council," he said

"The path has been closed for about two years. The council said it was too dangerous, instead of just fixing it.

"It is a concern to everyone locally and the councillors have done nothing. We have just received snidey comments on social media."

It was at this point that Mr Meek, along with other residents including Garreth Smith, started a petition for the path's repair.

There still exists some confusion over who owns the land the path sits on.

Residents claim that "someone must know" as work on the flood wall would have had to have taken place in part on the footpath.

Martin Brewer said he lives nearby and that "the council not knowing who owns the land is laughable really".

"Have they just let someone build there without checking?" he asked.

"How was the footbridge built too? They would have had to know who the land was owned by, surely?

"I'm not worried about flooding, but this excuse from the council is all too familiar."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Will the council just sit on their hands while the path crumbles?

“Surely, when the estate was in planning the council must have had to check who owned this land.”

Newport City Council say that jurisdiction on the land does not sit with them.

A statement issued by the council reads: "Newport City Council does not have a duty to repair either the eroded riverbank or the path.

"The path was closed more than a year ago by the council as it formed part of the public right of way but became unusable. A temporary diversion is in place.

"As the loss of the riverbank was due to a natural phenomenon and there is no known owner then, as far as the council is aware, there is no legal duty on anyone to repair the path."

Newport City Council were asked for further comment on the ownership of the land and potential repairs to the pathway.