A NEW store which opened up at the site of an ill-fated proposed Russian supermarket in Caldicot is proving popular in the community.

Caldicot Town Team opened its seasonal indoor market in Store Twenty One on the town's high street in November last year.

The unit was at one time the proposed site of a new branch of Russian supermarket Mere.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supermarket never materialised.

Now, an indoor market featuring local crafts, food and gifts has opened in the unit.

Aaron Reeks, of Caldicot Town Team, explained that the site was multi-use.

"We have a mix of retail and community space here," he said.

"We want to attract traders from all walks of life and have them here for the short and medium-term.

"Stalls are £10 a week."

Mr Reeks explained that, as well as stalls, there have been a number of community enterprises set up or in the work at the market.

A warm hub, a free soft play area and the potential for use by local groups and clubs are just some of the ideas Mr Reeks is putting in place.

He also explained that the loss of the Caldicot post office was "very disappointing", but that there were talks to move the service into the market.

"We'll be keeping our eye out," he said, stressing that things were at a very early stage.

A public meeting was recently held at the market too, with future initiatives proposed including:

Music and DJing

Befriending services

Coffee mornings

Green schemes

Help with the cost of living

"We need more volunteers," Mr Reeks said.

"The sky's the limit, we could do so much here.

"It's a work in progress, but it all makes a difference.

"People really want this place to succeed."