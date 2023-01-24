A BINGE drinker headbutted an innocent man after asking to use a mobile phone as nightclubs began to empty in the early hours of the morning.

William Loosley, 37, attacked strangers Michael Faulkner and his friend James Watkins in Newport city centre sometime between 3am and 4am.

The defendant had been drinking heavily and confronted his victims who had been enjoying drinks after finishing work.

Prosecutor Hannah Friedman said: “Both complainants had stopped by some steps near the Wetherspoons pub on Cambrian Road.

“The defendant approached them and asked to use a mobile phone.

“Mr Watkins’ phone was out of battery.

“The defendant accused him of lying and an argument ensued before Mr Faulkner said to him, ‘Mate, leave us alone and go away.’

“The defendant told him, ‘Who do you think you are talking to? I’ll knock you the f*** out now’.

“He then squared up to Mr Faulkner and headbutted him to the nose and mouth causing him to stumble backwards.”

Loosley then threatened to do the same to Mr Watkins before pushing him around.

Mr Faulkner took a taxi to the Grange University of Hospital in Cwmbran where he was treated at A&E.

He received stitches to his lip and suffered a chipped tooth.

Loosley, of Usk Way, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

The offences were committed last April.

The defendant had one previous conviction for drink driving.

Gareth Williams, representing Loosley, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “What he did was out of order and he’s let himself down.

“This is a blemish and he asks himself, ‘Why on earth did I do it?’

“It was spontaneous and he is full of regret.

“Most of the time he’s a hard-working man.

“He supports his daughters and is a good guy.

“Maybe he does binge drink too much.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told Loosley headbutting Mr Faulkner was “an unpleasant assault”.

The defendant was jailed for nine months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

Loosley was ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Faulkner, £200 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.