Argos have announced plans to close its Newport store in Maesglas this summer with staff being re-located to Sainsbury’s.

The superstore in Maesglas Retail Park will become the latest in Wales to close and be re-located within a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Argos was acquired by Sainsbury’s supermarket chain in a £1.4 billion takeover in 2016. Since then the supermarket has closed Argos outlets and re-located them within Sainsbury’s stores across the country.

The Maesglas store is the only stand-alone outlet in Newport, with an Argos store in Sainsbury’s, Albany Street.

An Argos spokesperson said: “We are talking to our colleagues at Newport Maesglas Retail Park Argos following the difficult decision to close the store.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are supporting them in every way we can, including exploring opportunities to redeploy within Argos and Sainsbury’s.

“We regularly review our property estate and the decision to close a store is never taken lightly and is based on a range of factors. The store will close in Summer 2023.”

It was announced last week that Argos would cease its operations across stores in Ireland, with the Newport store the latest one in Wales to close this summer.