The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 5,000 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet 14-year-old Jayden Mayo, of Caldicot.

When and why did you take up photography?

Four years ago I discovered that I really enjoy photography. Since I was young my mum has taken me out as much as possible, discovering and exploring and learning about places along the way. She has taught me how to use my camera and phone to capture moments. And I am so grateful because it has really given me a different outlook on life and it urges me to learn more.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Taking pictures is great! Not only does it capture a specific moment but it holds it as a memory and that's what is important in life.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I have been lucky to visit quite a few places but so far North Wales has been my favourite after a recent trip with school. It's like another world, the views are incredible also the history of where I visit means a lot too.

What equipment do you use?

I have a basic Fujifilm camera and my Samsung smartphone. I don't feel I need to pay lots of money for a new camera because it all depends on the eye behind the lens and the editing skills.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

My favourite is the Menai bridge in North Wales. I took a couple there but this was my favourite. It also featured on TV.

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

I joined because I felt it was a great way to learn and pick up tips and tricks. Also despite being young I have so much encouragement from other members.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

No matter how old or young you are, if you want to give it a go then go for it. Believe in yourself and just remember everyone's different so no matter your style, it's that which makes you unique.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I really would love to visit Norway or Switzerland. I love landscape photography and they both look amazing places.

Anything else you think we should know?

My photography has resulted in me coming first place in four competitions. I have been chosen to be in two Welsh calenders. Once I came first place alongside my mum who won the adult's one. Now that was unreal.