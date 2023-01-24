A new independent café selling homemade food has opened its doors in Caerphilly.

Ideally located opposite Caerphilly Castle on 18 Castle Street Sara’s Kitchen opened on Tuesday, January 17.

Owner Sara Ali said she has always had the ‘vison of owning her own shop.’

Sara's homemade carrot cake (Image: Sara Ali)

Ms Ali said: “We have a total focus on fresh homemade hearty, yummy food and the menu will be varied to suit everyone’s tastebuds.

“I have always had a vision of owning my own shop, over the years I have put a lot of hard work and been 100 per cent committed to doing my best within job roles I have been in.

Outside Sara's kitchen (Image: Sara Ali)

"I felt if I can do that for them why can't I do it for myself."

"There will be homemade pies, a variey of healthy meals, cakes and drinks."

Owner Sara Ali (Image: Sara Ali)

“The menu will be varied to suit everyone’s tastebuds.

“I am looking to extend my house at some point to provide fresh, homemade Sunday roast lunches.

Sara with her husband Paul (Image: Sara Ali)

Sara also thanked her husband Paul Ali for his support.

Sara’s Kitchen is open Monday-Friday, from 9am to 5pm and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.