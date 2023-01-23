AN APPEAL has been launched following a fight between opposing sets of fans after Newport County AFC’s 1-1 draw at Rochdale earlier this month.

Several arrests have already been made following the incident, and Greater Manchester Police have now issued an appeal for more information.

The reported disorder took place near to the away turnstiles on Willbutts Lane after the game on January 7.

A police spokesperson said it involved “around 10 to 15 fans from both clubs”.

Greater Manchester Police said a number of fans involved have already been arrested and issued with club bans.

Pictures of three men that police are looking to speak with in relation to the incident have now been released.

PC Rob Smith, Greater Manchester Police’s liaison officer at Rochdale AFC, said: “A number of people were fighting, with club stewards having to break up the fight before police arrived and dispersed those remaining.

“A number of arrests have been made already and those identified have been issued with club bans until the investigation is over following joint working between Rochdale Football Club and Greater Manchester Police.

“We now want to create a safe environment for people to come and support their local team, so any information provided will be treated in confidence as we try to identify those involved.”

Gwent Police has also urged anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 07747 648700 or via 101. Information can also be reported online, by direct message on social media, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.