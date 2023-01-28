A 10-YEAR-OLD has become Newport’s youngest brewer with his first beer set to released in a city centre bar this winter.

Huw Newman, from Caerleon, could set the record for being Wales’ youngest brewer after crafting his first beer with dad Tom Newman.

The youngster's beer, named Galaxy Druid, is set to be launched at a Newport bar this winter, and dad Tom couldn’t be prouder.

Mr Newman runs Lines Brew Co in Usk and specialises in making craft beer. The beer designed by Huw will be an IPA cloudy, citrus craft beer.

He said: “He’s been interested in beer for years, and loves the smell of it so when he turned 10 he came to the brewery and produced his own beer.

Tom Newman and son Huw Newman (right) brewed his first beer at ten years old. Picture: Tom Newman

“He’s really enthusiastic about it he loves the smell and the process, and he stuck at it from mixing the grift with all malts.

“He smells the hop and picks the one based on smell. He’s not drinking it, he just helps me brew.

“There has got to be some record in there at 10, for the youngest commercial brewer in Wales. He designed everything, from marketing to the brew, which I helped with.

“We got an artist in Bristol who creates our designs. Huw gave him the spec for the design, the name of the beer and everything.”

Huw Newman brewing beer at the Lines Brew Co brewery. Picture: Tom Newman

Galaxy Druid has already gained interest from local pubs, with The Little Tap House interested in stock the product and meeting the person behind the beer.

He added: “We are going to be doing a release of the beer at The Little Tap House, they have asked if he can come with me to meet the brewer.

Video clip of the beer brewing. Video: Tom Newman

“He loves being involved and is a natural. I believe all kids should follow their own paths, but the door's open if he is interested, and he’s given it a go.”

Lines Brew Co also has a kitchen on site, where his 12 year-old daughter makes the pizzas while he serves them.

He added: “We have a pizza room up there, which my 12-year-old daughter loves. She makes the pizzas and hates me being in the kitchen.

Huw Newman pouring out malt ready for brewing. Picture: Tom Newman

“She wants to be a chef when she is older, so we have a 10 year-old brewer.

“As long as the kids are happy, then I think it's amazing and I'll be excited for whatever they want to do in life.”