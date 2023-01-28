THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Caerphilly have been revealed.

GoSafe – Wales’s speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.

Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.

How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.

Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.

There are 26 mobile speeds cameras in place across Caerphilly.

Locations across Caerphilly where there will be mobile speeds cameras (Image: GoSafe)

The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map:

B4623-Mountain Road

B4623-Bowls Terrace

Greenway/Bedwas House Industrial Estate

A468-Machen Village

B4591-Risca Road

B4591- Risca Road, near The Welsh Oak

Wingfield Crescent/Llanbradach

A472/ Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road/Maesycymmer

Victora Road/ Fleur-de-Lis

A469-New Road/ Tir Y Berth

B4254-Church Road/ Gelligaer to Penpedairheol

B4251/ Newbridge Road

Oakdale Terrace/Penmaen

Plant Road to Newbridge

North Road/ Newbridge

A472/ Hafod yr ynys Road

B4251/Kendon Hill

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue

A4048/Argoed

B4511/Bedwellty Road

Pengam Road

A4048/ Newport Road

A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil

Bailey Streey/Deri

White Rose Way/Tredegar