THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Caerphilly have been revealed.
GoSafe – Wales’s speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
There are 26 mobile speeds cameras in place across Caerphilly.
Locations across Caerphilly where there will be mobile speeds cameras. Picture: GoSafe
The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map:
B4623-Mountain Road
B4623-Bowls Terrace
Greenway/Bedwas House Industrial Estate
A468-Machen Village
B4591-Risca Road
B4591- Risca Road, near The Welsh Oak
Wingfield Crescent/Llanbradach
A472/ Ystrad Mynach to Nelson
Main Road/Maesycymmer
Victora Road/ Fleur-de-Lis
A469-New Road/ Tir Y Berth
B4254-Church Road/ Gelligaer to Penpedairheol
B4251/ Newbridge Road
Oakdale Terrace/Penmaen
Plant Road to Newbridge
North Road/ Newbridge
A472/ Hafod yr ynys Road
B4251/Kendon Hill
Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Avenue
A4048/Argoed
B4511/Bedwellty Road
Pengam Road
A4048/ Newport Road
A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil
Bailey Streey/Deri
White Rose Way/Tredegar
