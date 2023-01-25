A DOG owner was issued with a warning by police in Caerphilly for not keeping their dog under proper control.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the owner of an American Bully dog was issued with a Community Protection Warning on Saturday, January 14 in the Hendredenny area.

A police spokesperson said the dog was off its lead in a public place and was not under proper control.

“On Saturday, January 14, we issued a Community Protection Warning to the owner of an American Bully dog in the Hendredenny area,” they said.

“The dog was not acting aggressively but was off lead in a public area and deemed not under proper control.

“Encouraging responsible dog ownership is a priority for us and anyone with concerns about potentially dangerous dogs can report them via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

This warning was issued just a short walk from where two fatal dog attacks have taken place in just over a year.

Shortly before Christmas, an 83-year-old woman died in hospital as a result of the injuries she received in an alleged dog attack at a house on Heol Fawr at around 3.15pm on December 3.

This was just a few streets away from the scene of a separate dog attack in November 2021, in which 10-year-old Jack Lis died.

Gwent Police later confirmed last month’s attack involved “a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed”, while Jack Lis was attacked by an American bulldog.

A third dog attack in the area was also reported on Wednesday, January 11, after what was described as a “Pitbull breed” was off its lead and reportedly bit another dog in the Energlyn area of Caerphilly.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David last week branded laws to prevent people from owning dangerous dogs as “woefully inadequate”, as he asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak what action the UK Government was taking to address the issue of dangerous dogs.

Anyone with any concerns about dangerous dogs should contact Gwent Police via 101, by direct message on social media, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.