RESURFACING work on the Wye Bridge in Monmouth could take place this summer, the councillor responsible for highways has said.

Cllr Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire council’s cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “There is an expected start date for summer 2023, keeping everything crossed.”

But she warned the work could result in road closures and told councillors: “These works will be disruptive and it may be necessary to close the road for short periods.”

She said the council will publicise any road closures when details are known after she was asked to provide an update on repairs to the bridge by Wyesham independent councillor Emma Bryn.

Cllr Maby said improvement works have been delayed due repairs to the structure of the railway arches and mains utility pipes but as those works are now complete preparations to resurface the bridge roadway can be made.

The council is also developing plans for a new bridge for walkers and cyclists to cross they Wye close to the existing bridge.

It is hoped construction on the new bridge could start in the 2024/25 financial year if funding and planning permission is in place.

Cllr Bryn, who said residents “have had to face a seriously degraded road surface on the bridge for a prolonged period, with quick fixes lasting little time” asked to be kept updated on works to the existing bridge.