A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SOPHIE ROBERTS, 18, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Cwmbran Drive on May 22, 2022.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

DECLAN ALDRED, 25, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was jailed for 18 weeks but suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop on June 30, 2022.

He was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 7pm and 7am, ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 44 months and must pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Thug headbutted man in city centre after asking to use mobile phone

KATIE LOUISE COULSON, 26, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 31, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CARLIE LOUISE KAREN HASTIE DAVIES, 37, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on August 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

KANE ALEXANDER RUDGE, 26, of Broadwood Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Almond Drive on June 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROGER SHAKESHEFF, 77, of Constable Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on August 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LESLIE COMBSTOCK, 38, of Hazel Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone, on August 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DAVID BOSWELL, 35, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cae Llwyndu, Nelson, on July 14, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEFFREY CROSS, 59, of Ridgeway, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW MORGAN, 39, of Rhodfa Ganol, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Iago on December 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.