A DRUG dealer fleeing police left a close friend with catastrophic injuries after he crashed head-on into another car when he decided to go the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway.

Levi Jermyn, 26, from Newport was driving a Volkswagen Golf with Amy Pyart as his front seat passenger when he collided with a BMW X5 SUV.

The defendant, who still hasn’t passed his driving test, was being chased by police cars when he chose to drive into the path of oncoming motorists.

Levi Jermyn refused to give police a drink or drug sample when he was being treated in hospital. Picture: Facebook

This led to the shocking crash on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Pontypool which left Miss Pyart with potentially life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Thug headbutted man in city centre after asking to use mobile phone

They included serious wounds to her head, a bleed on the brain, a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

She chose not to cooperate with prosecutors and declined to make a victim impact statement.

Levi Jermyn is also known as Levi Bridge. Picture: Gwent Police

“Street dealer” Jermyn was trying to escape officers because he was carrying 17 wraps of cocaine worth nearly £700.

He also suffered a bleed on the brain as well as a fractured jaw and kneecap and the loss of seven teeth.

The driver of the BMW X5 “mercifully” emerged unscathed although he was “shaken and bewildered” after his terrifying experience, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said: “The defendant showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

“These were particularly grave injuries caused, he has never passed his test and this is his third dangerous driving conviction.”

Jermyn, of St Vincent Road, Newport, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 20 last year.

Mr James said the defendant was jailed for a similar dangerous driving offence in 2020.

On that occasion he performed a U-turn on the M4 motorway in Newport as he tried to escape officers before he later crashed head-on into a police car.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant still has nightmares about what happened.

“He is upset and ashamed at what he’s done.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Jermyn: “It was inevitable there was going to be a serious collision.

“There were plenty of cars on the road having to slow down, brake, move over and change lanes.

“The last thing they would have been expecting would have been your vehicle travelling on a fast moving, busy road in the wrong direction.

“It’s very difficult to think of a more dangerous act.”

Jermyn was jailed for five years and will serve half of that sentence before being released from prison on licence.

He was banned from driving for seven years and two months.