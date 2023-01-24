The search is on for Welsh couples who are planning a wedding in 2023 and would like to share their happy day on popular Welsh television programme Priodas Pum Mil (£5,000 wedding).

The show is returning for 2023 and is currently on the lookout for five Welsh-speaking couples to say ‘I do’ but who will barely have to lift a finger.

All the planning will be arranged by their nominated family and friends, who have to keep all the arrangements a secret until the big day.

But with the average spend on a wedding these days nudging £20,000 or more, keeping within the £5,000 budget will be quite a challenge.

Presenters Trystan Ellis Morris and Emma Walford keep the families and their spending in check as they work towards the perfect day.

They turn to the local community for ideas on how to get the most for their money whilst ensuring the couple gets the wedding day they’ve always dreamed of.

They will be assisted by Alaw Griffiths who is a wedding planner based in Aberystwyth.

The programme is already a firm favourite with the S4C audience, and programme producers are now keen to reach out to Welsh-speaking couples throughout south Wales, including Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire and offer them the chance to take part.

Programme makers are really keen to encourage same-sex couples to apply as well as senior couples to prove that it’s never too late to say ‘I do’.

They would also like to hear from eco-friendly couples who would love a sustainable wedding, as well as a Christmas loving couple who would love to take this year’s festive season as the perfect opportunity to tie the knot.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at the earliest opportunity at http://www.priodas.cymru or for more information they can call the Priodas Pum Mil casting team on: 07827 041 544.