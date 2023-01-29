A FULLY-LICENCED Monmouthshire pub is up for sale, although it’s a bit of a fixer-upper.

The Masons Arms, in Devauden, is on the market for a guide price of £300,000.

The pub and the former Rose Cottage are found “in the heart of the village”, opposite Devauden Green.

The property is described by the agents, Powells, as “an exciting development opportunity”.

The front lounge area and bar at the Masons Arms. (Image: Powells)

Entering through the front door, you come to a front lounge area with a two-sided bar, which also serves a rear lounge.

To the side of the bar is a kitchenette, and the toilets are accessed via the rear lounge.

The walls of Rose Cottage have been knocked through to incorporate it into the Masons Arms. This means that, through the rear lounge and bar area, there are three rooms which can be used as conference space.

The additional rooms provide the opportunity for accommodation and conference facilities. (Image: Powells)

Through a central hallway at the rear of the property is the beer garden and car park, which has been laid to concrete.

There are two additional outbuildings, one of which has a lapsed planning permission to provide additional accommodation – including a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The main building is set out over two floors, with the first floor being accessed via the stairs in the central hallway.

The pub is in need of some work to make the most of its space. (Image: Powells)

Upstairs, there is a large room and hallway that would have been part of Rose Cottage, with access through to three large rectangular rooms above the main pub that have been partially knocked through – again providing the opportunity for accommodation and conference facilities.

More information, including how to book a viewing, can be found via powellsrural.co.uk or by calling 01600 732100.