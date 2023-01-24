Popular fast food giant McDonald's is offering customers the chance to get £5 worth of free food as part of a major promotion taking place this month.

This forms part of the American food chain's Raise Your Arches campaign aimed at giving diners new offers every day this week.

These deals include using certain promotional codes to get money off certain items or when spending a certain amount.

However, there is one catch to this promotion that those wanting to take advantage of the deals should know.

How to get free food at McDonald's in January

In order to take advantage of the deals available at McDonald's, customers will have to download the McDonald's App.

This app is free and can be installed from the App Store or from the Google Play platform.

McDonald's deals on offer this week

Here are the deals customers can enjoy from McDonald's this week:

Monday, Jan 23: 10% off if you spend £10

Tuesday, Jan 24: Save £5 if you spend £20

Wednesday, Jan 25: Any main menu item for £2.49

Thursday, Jan 26: 10% off if you spend £10

Friday, Jan 27: Any main menu item for £1.99

Saturday, Jan 28: Any main menu item for £1.99

Sunday, Jan 29: Save £5 if you spend £20

To make use of these daily promotions, you should visit your nearest restaurant which can be found on the McDonald's store locator.

If you're wanting to get free food when placing a delivery order, you must do it on the McDonald's App.

However, for places that can only deliver from Uber Eats, it will not be possible to use the codes.

What is the Raise Your Arches campaign from McDonald's?





The Raise Your Arches campaign encourages McDonald's lovers to post pictures of themselves raising their eyebrows on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram and comes after a new TV advert directed by Edgar Wright.

These posts are usually accompanied by the hashtag RaiseYourArches but doing this is not required to take advantage of the offers.