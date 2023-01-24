A NEWPORT man who was addicted to eating giant share boxes from the local kebab shop and became a 'walking stroke' has shed almost nine stone in eight months.

Lee Chapman, from Alway, was told by doctors to lose weight or it was a matter of time before he died of a stroke.

In May 2022, Mr Chapman was laid off work on medical grounds due to high blood pressure, cholesterol, and liver damage. He weighed 25 stone at this point.

The 34-year-old's diet typically included a family size share box from the kebab shop, which contained lamb donna, chicken donna, mountains of chips, pitta breads, all the sauces and tones of full fat Coca-Cola.

Lee Chapman (Image: Lee Chapman)

BEFORE: 'Doctors told me I may not live if I dont change'. Picture: Lee Chapman.

As a result of his blood pressure and cholesterol he was deemed a 'walking stroke' which could easily have killed him.

Mr Chapman told the Argus: “I would eat and eat, I would order a massive order from the Chinese. If I didn’t finish it I would go to finish it an hour later and drink tones of full fat coke.

“I would constantly eat three massive portions of food a day, I would have a massive share box from the kebab shop once or twice a week and I would eat the lot which was enough for a family of four.

“Last year I was I was told by the doctors that I was killing myself because of my weight and that I wouldn’t live to see my daughter's grow up.

Lee Chapman (Image: Lee Chapman)

A meal before his diet would of been a family size share box of kebab meats, cheese, chips and all sauces. Picture: Lee Chapman.

“I had dangerously high blood pressure and Cholesterol and my liver was damaged; I failed a medical at work and was unable to work for a month.

“I felt like a failure as a father and partner for not bringing home money or working that month, I couldn’t even fit on rides when I went to Alton towers, it was humiliating.

“I felt so much guilt, letting down my daughters on not being the dad they deserve. I joined Slimming World as something had to change.”

The family booked a dream holiday to Disney World Florida eighteen months ago, and it gave him the motivation he needed to change his lifestyle.

Lee Chapman (Image: Lee Chapman)

Food he eats now, fish packed with plenty of vegetables and a drizzle of gravy. Picture: Lee Chapman

On June 8th, 2022, Mr Chapman joined a nearby Slimming World group in St Julian’s and now, eight months on, has lost almost nine stone and weighs 16 stone and 11 pounds.

The father of two has been taken off his medication and his diet now consist of vegetables, chicken, fish, lean meat and bacon with the fat cut off, eggs for breakfast and uses an air fryer to cook healthier meals.

Mr Chapman has won two awards for his weight loss journey, Slimming World man of the year 2022 and Slimming Worlds Mr Sleek 2022.

He now plans to enjoy the family holiday to Florida with partner Samantha and their two daughters Gracie Chapman, 12 and Olivia Chapman, 7.

Mr Chapman earned Slimming World's man of the year award in 2022, for his incredible weight loss. Picture: Lee Chapman

He added: “We spent a fortune on the holiday, and I can now go on the rides and spend some time properly with the kids.

“It would have been heartbreaking, to go over there and miss out on going on the rides and experiences it has to offer.”

After losing the weight he would like to thank his Slimming World Consultant Abby Burridge, who runs the club at St Julian’s Bowling Centre, for continuing to inspire his weight loss.