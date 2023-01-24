INSPECTORS have raised a series of concerns at a Gwent school following a recent visit.

A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn has declared King Henry VIII Comprehensive School, in Abergavenny, "in need of significant improvement" in a range of areas.

Estyn found safeguarding and behavioural problems at the school when its inspectors attended in November, but did concede this was in the middle of "a time of considerable disruption to the school site", which is being redeveloped.

The school must now draw up an action plan to make improvements and Estyn will monitor its progress.

In a new report, inspectors said they witnessed "inappropriate" behaviour and "weaknesses in teaching" in "around half" of the lessons they observed.

These issues "contribute to pupils not making sufficient progress", they judged, but did acknowledge that "a majority of pupils enjoy their lessons and show respect for their teachers and peers".

Estyn judged "most" teachers to have "secure, up-to-date subject knowledge and provide clear instructions", and "collaborate well" with support staff.

But there were "important shortcomings in around a half of lessons", in which the inspectors criticised the pacing and planning of activities.

The Estyn team said staff "care deeply about the wellbeing of pupils" and leaders "promote a culture of safeguarding suitably", but they also found "a few health and safety issues" during the inspection.

The school's headteacher, who took up the post last September, is "a compassionate leader who has provided stability for the school during a very challenging time", the inspectors said.

But "leaders have not had enough impact on securing consistently high-quality teaching and learning or pupils’ behaviour", they added.

Work is ongoing to replace the existing King Henry VIII Comprehensive School buildings with another, larger site that will teach pupils aged 3-19.

The school must now respond to the inspectors' recommendations to:

• Improve the effectiveness of teaching and assessment so that pupils are consistently challenged to achieve their potential.

• Strengthen self-evaluation processes so that they focus robustly on the impact of teaching on pupils’ progress and provide leaders with a precise view of the school’s areas for development.

• Strengthen provision for and the monitoring of the progressive development of pupils’ skills, including Welsh.

• Strengthen approaches to promoting positive behaviour, punctuality and attendance.

• Address the safeguarding issues identified during the inspection.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said the local authority "fully recognises Estyn's description of the school and their recommendations", and would "work closely with the school and our school improvement partners, the Education Achievement Service to ensure the school receives all the support it needs to make an assured and sustainable recovery".