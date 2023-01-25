POLITICIANS in the Welsh Parliament should focus on making “positive changes” in the NHS rather than “point their finger” at Westminster.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, from Plaid Cymru, also said Mark Drakeford’s devolved government in Cardiff Bay had “refused to acknowledge the crisis” within the Welsh NHS, which it runs.

His comments follow an angry exchange in the Senedd last week, when opposition parties attempted to declare a health crisis in Wales – only to be defeated by one vote, because every Labour member refused to back the bid.

They included the six Labour MSs from Gwent, who told the Argus last week they “recognise the huge pressures” on healthcare but claimed Plaid’s defeated motion “did nothing to address the pressures on our NHS or offer the longer-term solutions”.

Today, Tuesday, Plaid has published a five-point plan which Mr Griffiths, from Brynmawr, said should be implemented swiftly to turn around the NHS in Wales.

The party will also lead a debate on reducing pressures on healthcare in the Senedd this week.

According to Plaid, its plan prioritises:

• Providing a fair deal for NHS workers to create the foundation for a sustainable health and care service.

• Making the NHS an attractive place to work.

• Significantly elevating the prominence and priority given to preventative health measures.

• Taking a sustainable approach to ensure a seamless service.

• Creating a resilient health and care service fit for the future.

'Doing nothing is no longer an option'





“These proposals have the potential to make a real difference for staff and patients alike,” Mr Griffiths said. “Doing nothing – which has been Labour’s modus operandi for too long – is no longer an option.

“Labour are eager to point their finger at Westminster – who deserve to be blamed – but are less than keen to focus on the positive changes they can make.

“For the sake of patients and staff, I hope the Labour government adopts these policies swiftly. The downturn in the NHS must be acknowledged and addressed as soon as possible to prevent any further damage to a much-loved institution.”

Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour signed a Cooperation Agreement after last year’s Senedd elections, pledging to work together on several policy areas – but this did not include health.

Gwent’s Labour MSs last week called on Plaid to “engage more constructively with our efforts to find long term solutions and secure a better funding deal from the UK Government”.