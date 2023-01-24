IF you are an Adele fan and are desperate to hear her music played live, then put March 24 in your diary.

After a phenomenal year of sold-out performances, new music and travelling the world – the immaculate concert Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook is coming to Newport on that date.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook is a live performance celebrating the music of one of our generations’ finest singer-songwriters.

Featuring vocals by X Factor finalist Katie Markham and a live-band– Someone Like You recreates the four record-breaking albums ‘19’, ‘21’, ‘25’ and ‘30’ – including songs such as ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Oh My God’ and ‘I Drink Wine’.

When Katie was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol on stage in London, and launching one of the most successful touring shows within a year.

Katie said: “It has been a whirlwind experience, from our very first performance to selling-out venues six years’ later – but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It’s a privilege to perform Adele’s songs every week, especially the new content. It’s hard to imagine a more personal album – rebuilding yourself from scratch after a painful breakup and trying to find love again – it’s so upfront and honest!”

The show includes the smash-hits ‘Rolling In The Deep’, ‘Make You Feel My Love’, ‘Someone Like You’ and the multi-million seller ‘Skyfall.’

Katie said: “Not many people can say the theatre is their office. There is a real beauty to Adele’s music and Someone Like You is the perfect treat for any Adele fan!”

The show will be at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre on March 24. Book Now: www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/bddf9bae-52fc-ec11-80e6-00505601006a/ .