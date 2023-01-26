HUGE safety improvements are set to be made at a cycle speedway track in Newport.

East Newport Cycle Speedway Club, based in Underwood, have been awarded £10,000 in funding which will help in installing a fresh water supply to the track.

The club currently do not have running water at their track, meaning they had to pump water from a nearby brook to dampen the track to make it safer for the riders.

However, they have been asked to stop using the water from the brook as a precaution due to there being a nearby sewage pumping station – though the club do not know whether this affects the water in the brook.

The club applied for Our Voice, Our Choice, Our City funding – which saw Newport council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board make £300,000 available for projects delivered in Newport that make the city “a safer, stronger, greener place to live, work and visit”.

Riders in action at East Newport Cycle Speedway Club. (Image: Neil Power)

Neil Power said the funding was “huge” for the club.

“On race days we have to water the track so it’s nice and damp and gritty. But we have no running water at the moment,” he said.

“In the summer months the track goes dry, so we put water down for safety reasons and so the teams do not fall off.”

The club have been quoted around £16,000 for the work, but Mr Power said they hope to speak with Welsh Water to find out if they can connect to the water supply to the changing rooms of the adjacent football pitch, hopefully lowering the costs.

“At the moment we have got at least 20 kids riding for us and this year we’ve got a few adults back too – so we’ll be in the South and South West league this year – which also starts in March.

The riders for East Newport Cycle Speedway Club at their track in Underwood. (Image: Neil Power)

“We’ve got quite a few parents and grandparents on board. It’s like one big family. We’ve got a good balance of people down here.

“There’s not a lot going on in Underwood so it’s a good thing for the kids.

“It’s huge for the club. There’s a lot of things that need doing with the club. We’ve had issues with vandalism on the fence. But getting this funding is a huge step for us.

“Hopefully someone can help us out, maybe through sponsorship, or by donating labour.”

Mr Power said the club is always on the lookout for new members, and provided bikes and safety equipment for anyone wanting to try cycle speedway. For more information, search East Newport Cycle Speedway Club on Facebook.