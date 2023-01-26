The 13th annual Pontypool 10K home run and 2k fun run for St David’s hospice is set to take place on Sunday, February 26 and there is still time left to sign up.

Runners hoping to take part in the event have until Sunday, January 29, before the January sale entries at £15 end.

Registration at the normal entry fee of £18 will open on January 30 and will close four days before the race on February 22.

Runners at the 2019 Pontypool 10K run. Picture: Christinsley photography.

The event next month will see up to 600 runners take to the roads, to raise money for the hospice in Newport.

Runners will start at the Pontypool Active Living Centre and will run along Usk Road to the A4042, up to Mamhilad and along the old Abergavenny Road.

They will go along the Monmouthshire canal tow path near the Star Inn and will loop back towards the starting line in the park.

The minimum age to run is 15, with the race starting at 10am. Roads will not be closed to the public so runners are advised not to wear headphones and stick to paths.

Christinsleyphotography (Image: Christinsleyphotography)

The route of the Pontypool 10K run. Picture: St Davids Hospice

To register for the event or find out more, contact event organiser Christine Vorres on 01633851051 or register online at Pontypool 10k Home Run | St David's Hospice Care (stdavidshospicecare.org)

On the same day as the 10K Home run will be the 2K fun run, a short run for all ages and abilities with a course that showcases Pontypool Park.

Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event. Entry is £3 or £5 for two with all proceeds supporting St David’s Hospice Care.

The event will start just after 10am.