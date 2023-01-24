SOUTH Wales Police are investigating after a man, thought to be from the Newport area, was found dead in Cardiff this weekend.

Officers were called to the Windsor Place area of the city centre after a body was discovered on Sunday (January 22) evening.

South Wales Police has confirmed it is investigating the “sudden” death of the man.

Although he has not yet been formally identified, South Wales Police said he is believed to be a 39-year-old man from Newport.

A post mortem examination is being carried out, and his next of kin are being kept updated.

“We are investigating the sudden death of a man in the Windsor Place area of Cardiff city centre yesterday evening (Sunday, January 22),” a South Wales Police spokesperson said on Monday.

“Next of kin has been informed.

“A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

Superintendent Michelle Conquer, head of operations at Cardiff and Vale Basic Command Unit, said: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the sudden and unexplained death of a man in Cardiff city centre on Sunday.

“While an investigation is ongoing, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

"A police cordon is in place while enquiries continue at the scene and we thank the community for their support at this time.

“We urge anyone with concerns to approach one of our officers or contact us by one of the following means.”

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing swp101@south-wales.police.uk, or online at south-wales.police.uk/ro/report, quoting the reference 2300022718.