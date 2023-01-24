I would urge residents across the Caerphilly county borough to have their say on our draft budget and help shape the way we deliver services in future.

A public consultation has been launched to gather feedback from the community about the council’s draft budget proposals for 2023/24.

The consultation will run February 8 and will involve a range of face to face and digital engagement opportunities. A special survey will be available both online and in hard copy from libraries for those without access to a computer.

A dedicated webpage with links to the survey and detailed information about the budget proposals can be found here: www.caerphilly.gov.uk/caerphillyconversation

A series of face-to-face engagement sessions are planned, where residents can call in for a chat with council staff, as well as a number of online sessions where people can do the same.

Face to face drop-in sessions will be at: Wednesday, January 25, Rhymney Library, 10am to noon; Wednesday, January 25, Risca Library, 3.30pm to 5.30pm; Thursday, January 26, Blackwood Library, 10am to noon; Friday, January 27, Nelson Library, 10am to noon; Monday, January 30, Caerphilly Library, 11am to 1pm; Thursday, February 2, Newbridge Library, 10am to noon; Thursday, February 2, Ystrad Mynach Library, 10am to noon; Tuesday, February 7, Bargoed Library, 5pm to 7pm.

Online drop-in sessions: Wednesday, January 25, 2pm to 3pm; Tuesday, January 31, 5.30pm to 6.30pm; Monday, February 6, 10am to 11am.

Residents wishing to attend one of the online sessions are asked to e-mail publicengagement@caerphilly.gov.uk with the preferred date, and a link to attend the online session will be provided.

The results of the consultation will be reported to meetings of cabinet and full council at the end of February when the final budget will be approved.

Please get involved and have your say.