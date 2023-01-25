SEXUAL exploitation, Christmas thefts and driving offences have all been subject to a Gwent Police crackdown in recent months, according to the latest Pill blog.

Published today, the first Pill blog for 2023 has outlined Gwent Police operations in the area in the final months of last year.

"This instalment of the inspector’s blog will give you an insight into the work that our teams carried out in November and December," the blog reads.

"It will focus on how our neighbourhood policing team is working with partners and the community to help keep Pill safe."

The issues tackled, it says, are those which have been raised by members of the Pill community themselves.

Inspector Hannah Welti said: "The hard work that our officers carry out across Gwent, and in particular in Pill, is vital in ensuring that our communities feel protected and reassured.

"Over the last couple of months, we've launched new initiatives to help tackle the issues that local residents have raised and have already seen some fantastic results.

"By working with the community and our partners we can ensure that Pill remains a safe place for everyone."

Work carried out by Gwent Police in Pill in the last few months includes:

Operation Absorb

Operation Absorb was a multi-agency operation, aiming to reduce acquisitive crime in Pill.

In December, Operation Absorb saw:

one disqualified driver reported

one vehicle seized

one waste carrier offence reported

three duty of care offence enforcement notices

six people reported for other driving offences

Operation Wyvern

Operation Wyvern returned in December, focussed on tackling sexual exploitation in the Pill area.

Gwent Police said that Wyvern had "already seen positive results".

A 52-year-old man and a 58-year-old man have been arrested and charged with soliciting for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

"From speaking to members of the community, we have identified significant concerns of sexual exploitation in the area," a police spokesperson said.

"While it was already a priority for the neighbourhood policing team, we're now working more collaboratively with partners and taking proactive steps to tackle sexual exploitation.

"We hope this sends a clear to anyone within or visiting Pill, that there is a zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation."

Working with partners

On Friday, January 13, officers worked alongside partners from Newport City Council as part of "Partnering for Pill".

This joint initiative was carried out in order for residents to speak with both our officers and council officers about any issues or concerns they have.

A police spokesperson said that Gwent Police were "starting the year as we mean to go on - arresting those intent on breaking the law and causing harm and distress in our communities".

This has already proved to be the case, with a 24-year-old from the Newport area arrested on suspicion of:

possession with intent to supply class A drugs - heroin and amphetamine

possession with intent to supply class B drugs - cannabis

possession of criminal property

dangerous driving

aggravated burglary

The man has since been remanded into prison.