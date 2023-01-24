A HOUSE was burgled by two men pretending to be from Welsh Water yesterday morning in Caldicot Road, Rogiet.

Two men entered the property at around 10.30am and requested the home-owner to switch on the taps in another room.

The two men reportedly stole a laptop and tablet whilst the home-owner switched on the taps.

Gwent Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, or Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300023145.

“You can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”