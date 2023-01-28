A showbiz veteran from Abercarn is set to say his final goodbye to South Wales when he visits next month.

Drag performer Stan Munro, 82, will visit Gwent next month which he believes may be his ‘final goodbye to the valleys.’

Stan went into showbiz at the young age of 13, touring the UK with The Francis Langford Boys Choir and honing his craft in pantos at the Old Lyceum Theatre, Newport and migrated to Australia in 1963.

Stan Munro is originally from Abercarn (Image: William Brougham)

In Australia he became a successful drag queen as the compere of the revue show Les Girls in Sydney and Melbourne.

Stan said: “When I was a kid and we went to Newport we had to dress up because it was very posh.

“I was last in Wales five years ago but because of finances and health I feel that this will be my final goodbye to the valleys.

A happy Stan in Wales (Image: William Brougham)

“I have lived a very full life, I have worked with Tommy Cooper, Cilla black and the Andrews Sisters.

“I opened a show in Hong Kong called Play Girls and worked in Beirut which was on the brink of civil war at the time.”

Stan left South Wales aged 22 (Image: William Brougham)

Later in life Stan became friends with Danny La Rue and Sir Robert Helpmann.

Biographer William Brougham met Mr Munro over Facebook and discovered that he had worked as a child film star.

Together the pair have worked on a book called 'Stan Munro: Queen of the Valleys' which Stan is hoping to publish later this year.