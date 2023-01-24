A Love Island star is set to leave the show after video footage emerged of him fighting in the street and knocking a man to the ground.

Haris Namani, 21, would be the second islander to leave the show if exists the villa.

On Monday, footage emerged showing Haris fighting in the street.

In the video, published by The Sun, a man can be seen trading blows with Haris as the cameraman can be heard saying: “Go on Haris.”

After hitting the man, Haris is heard saying: “I’m not a bully, I’m not a f***ing bully, on my mum’s life.”

A source told the publication: “A source said: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night.

“There was a dumping and he got the chop.

“It is, in part, a relief for the show's bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

A Love Island spokesman told The Sun: “Language and behaviour in the villa is always closely monitored, and Islanders are reminded of what we consider acceptable during their time on the show.

“Extensive duty of care protocols for all Islanders includes video training and guidance covering language and behaviour.

We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”