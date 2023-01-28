THE South Wales Argus is looking for more inspirational women from across Gwent to add to our hall of fame for 2023.

International Women’s Day this year takes place on March 8 – this year encouraging people to "embrace equity".

International Women’s Day is a global event which celebrates the cultural, economic, political, and social achievements of women and encourages gender equity (being fair and impartial to all sexes).

This year’s theme is “embrace equity” with a focus on creating a “fair and equal world”.

We have many inspirational women living in Gwent – 100 of whom were included in our 2022 International Women’s Day celebrations with our first Gwent's Amazing Women event.

We're celebrating Gwent's Amazing Women this year (Image: Newsquest)

Women from all walks of life – including athletes, community champions, business owners, politicians and more – had their achievements highlighted in a series of articles culminating in a special event hosted at the University of South Wales’s Newport city campus.

Those 100 women are in place in our virtual hall of fame and for 2023 we want to celebrate an additional 20 women from the Gwent region who are an inspiration – whether they’ve supported charities, won awards, encouraged positive change. The sky is the limit.

Following this all 120 of these empowering women will be invited to celebrate, socialise, and share their remarkable stories at a lunch-time event at the University of South Wales' Newport campus on Thursday, March 9.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "The 100 women we celebrated last year were all inspiring in one way or another. We want to contine to celebrate them but also to share more stories of other amazing women.

"That's why we are keeping the original cohort in our hall of fame and looking to add 20 more names to join them.

"There are so many amazing women in the region and we'd love to hear your suggestions. They could be business leaders, community organisers, volunteers, carers, sports stars. They only criteria are that they are a woman, live or work in Gwent and that you find them inspiring or amazing."

Do you know a woman whose made a big difference? Somebody who deserves recognition for her contributions locally or further afield?

It only takes a few minutes to nominate Gwent women for consideration – simply visit bit.ly/3kyhxSN

Please note - nomination does not guarantee that the woman (or women) nominated will be included.

Who are the 100 women included already?





In no order the women already included in the 100 are as follows: