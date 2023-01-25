A Vape Juice containing a deadly bacterium is potentially in South Wales.

Gwent Police has issued a warning there could be a batch of Vape Juice being sold in the South Wales area containing Tetra Hydra Cannibaloid (THC).

The awareness notice was sent to officers and public bodies.

The bacterium that potentially could be in the juice can lead to blood poisoning, septicaemia, seizures and vomiting which can cause choking resulting in death.

Currently there is no reports of illness or injuries in the Gwent area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We issued an awareness notice to officers and key stakeholders to make them aware that there was potentially a batch of Vape Juice being sold in the South Wales area containing Tetra Hydra Cannibaloid (THC).

“We have not received any further reports relating to this and we have received no reports of illness or injuries in the Gwent area.

“We would advise anyone who vapes to always purchase from licensed retailers and if you have any concerns you can report to Trading Standards or to us via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”