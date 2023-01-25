A MAN escaped with a suspended prison sentence and was handed a restraining order after he attacked a woman.
Lawrence Brown, 60, of Tintern Close, Southville, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The offence was committed on June 19 last year, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.
Brown was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.
The defendant was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and must attend 29 days of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.
He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.
Brown must pay £420 prosecution costs and a £187 surcharge.
