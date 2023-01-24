THE FAMILY of a Newport man who was found dead in Cardiff city centre have paid tribute to him, saying he was “the life and soul of where ever he went”.

South Wales Police were called to the area around Windsor Place shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, January 22 after the body of a man was discovered.

The man has now been named as 39-year-old Darren Moore, from Newport.

“Darren Moore was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend,” said Mr Moore’s family.

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went. He was our social butterfly.

“He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others.”

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Moore in Cardiff city centre during the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

Mr Moore was last seen at around 5am dressed in drag – wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig, diamante heels and a matching clutch bag.

Detective chief inspector Paul Raikes, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are currently ongoing to establish cause of death

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far this week, which has helped enormously and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would also like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and specially trained family liaison officers are supporting and updating his family.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer, head of operations at Cardiff and Vale Basic Command Unit, said: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“While an investigation is on-going, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

"A police cordon is in place while enquiries continue at the scene, and we thank the community for their support at this time.

“South Wales Police is proud to represent and protect all communities that it serves.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence.”

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing swp101@south-wales.police.uk, or online at south-wales.police.uk/ro/report, quoting the reference 2300022718.