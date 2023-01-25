THIS shocking footage shows the moment a drug dealer nearly killed his passenger after going the wrong way down a dual carriageway to escape the police.

It was a miracle no one was killed after Levi Jermyn, 26, from Newport went down a busy road towards oncoming traffic to try and outrun the law.

His passenger Amy Pyart suffered life-threatening injuries when his Volkswagen Golf hit the terrified BMW X5 SUV driver approaching a roundabout.

Levi Jermyn is a serial dangerous driver. Picture: Facebook

The man in the BMW miraculously survived the devastating collision on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Pontypool unharmed last September.

Miss Pyart wasn’t so lucky after she suffered serious wounds to her head, a bleed on the brain, a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

Judge Shomon Khan admitted he gasped when he watched the police dashcam footage.

Learner driver and serial rogue motorist Jermyn was jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted a number of offences.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.

The Gwent Police dashcam footage was provided by CPS Wales