AN aggressive van driver left another motorist in intensive care fighting for his life after he caused a horror crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Jody Evans, 46, from Newport, “barged” another vehicle causing it to crash into the central reservation before its bumper flew off into the opposite eastbound carriageway.

That caused three cars travelling in the other direction to crash as they tried to avoid the debris.

Prosecutor Julia Cox said Justin Osborne was trapped in his vehicle for over an hour and had to be cut free by firefighters.

He was in a life-threatening condition having sustained a heart injury, lacerated kidney and a fractured fibula, ribs and hip.

Ex-solider Evans was working as a courier and had picked up a Ford Transit van from a depot at Gatwick, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The crash aftermath on the Prince of Wales Bridge. Picture: Traffic Wales

He was spotted overtaking, cutting in and undertaking vehicles before he caused the collision at around 4.30pm on the M4 motorway crossing on October 28, 2020.

Evans, of Mission Court, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He had a previous conviction for drink driving, Miss Cox told the court.

Owen Williams, representing Evans, said: “He served in the British Army and had spent some time living in Thailand.

“The defendant began using crack cocaine and his life spiralled out of control.

“He is devastated about the injuries sustained by Mr Osborne.

“The defendant’s best mitigation is that guilty plea.”

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told Evans: “You were overtaking, cutting in and undertaking.

“You were driving aggressively and you were swapping lanes.

“You caused serious life-threatening injuries, you failed to stop and you attempted to avoid detection, cleaning your vehicle.”

Recorder Felstead added: “Rather than stop and help you fled the scene and were arrested the next day.

“Your victim was shocked, scared and in extreme pain.

“He was in intensive care for two weeks.

“You initially denied any knowledge of the accident.”

Evans was jailed for two years and nine months.

He was banned from driving for five years and will have to sit an extended retest.