MPs were seen wearing small badges today at PMQs.

The badges are a pink and purple colour and in the shape of a pointed oval.

The badges are to commemorate world Holocaust Memorial Day which takes place on Friday, January 27.

Holocaust Memorial Day encourages a day of remembrance.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) says: “We promote and support Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) – the international day on 27 January to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

“27 January marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

“The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilisation, and genocide must still be resisted every day. Our world often feels fragile and vulnerable and we cannot be complacent. Even in the UK, prejudice and the language of hatred must be challenged by us all.

“HMD is for everyone. Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future. We know they learn more, empathise more and do more.”